Atlantic City Jimmy Johnson ‘Quest for the Ring’ Is Underway

The 2nd Annual Jimmy Johnson “Quest for the Ring” Championship Fishing Week is underway, July 10-16, 2022 in Atlantic City.

Jimmy Johnson is the iconic former Super Bowl Championship head coach of The NFL Dallas Cowboys.

Johnson also led the University of Miami to the NCAA national football championship.

Johnson is a popular and likable television personality on Fox NFL Sunday. He is also an avid fisherman.

This has fast become known as JJFISHWEEKAC.

Last year’s inaugural Jimmy Johnson “Quest for the Ring” Championship brought out a fantastic field, including the legendary NBA great Michael Jordan.

Johnson is bringing his South Florida swagger to Atlantic City, whereby a guaranteed $1 Million purse and entry into the NFL Hall of Fame Coach Johnson's coveted Ring of Honor will be on the line this week.

The Atlantic City Sports Commission is teaming up with Johnson to bring this iconic series northward to Atlantic City.

The host site for this world-class sports fishing event is the Frank S. Farley State Marina at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino.

The overall event winner will receive the annual coveted Jimmy Johnson “Quest for the Ring” championship ring.

There is a JJFishweekAC Hospitality Village at the Golden Nugget Marina, where the participating teams will be able to experience a taste of Atlantic City restaurants, drinks, and music on a daily basis.

Jimmy Johnson's “Atlantic City Quest for the Ring” Championship Fishing Week is a collaboration between Meet AC and the Atlantic City Sports Commission.

The mega event is hosted by Contender Boats and powered by Yamaha Outboards.