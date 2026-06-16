One of the cutest residents at Cape May Zoo is celebrating a big milestone this week.

Ember, the zoo’s beloved red panda, just turned one year old, and staff marked the occasion with a birthday shoutout on social media. If you’ve ever stopped by her habitat, it’s easy to see why she’s become such a favorite among visitors.

To celebrate Ember’s first birthday, zoo staff shared some fun facts about Ember and her growing personality.

Red Panda Update At The Cape May Zoo

Did you know red pandas are native to forested regions of the eastern Himalayas? They're also known for their love of bamboo. While they may look similar to other animals, they’re actually part of a unique species with close ties to the raccoon family. Way cuter though, in my opinion.

According to her caretakers, Ember started out on the shy side and tended to be a little cautious in new situations. Over time, though, she has become much more comfortable around the people who care for her every day.

She’s also proven to be a quick learner. Keepers say she enjoys training sessions and regularly picks up new behaviors with ease, showing off just how clever she is.

Visitors often spot Ember relaxing high above the ground, stretched out across a tree branch when the weather is nice. It’s become one of her favorite ways to spend a warm afternoon.

Red Panda Love?

Another recent change in Ember’s world is her growing friendship with fellow red panda Wally.

The zoo says the two have been spending more time together lately as they get to know one another. From the sounds of it, Ember has already taken on a bit of a leadership role in the relationship, keeping a close eye on her new companion.

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Happy birthday, Ember! Here’s hoping year two is filled with plenty of bamboo, naps, and red panda adventures.

Make sure you stop by the Cape May Zoo to give Ember some birthday love!

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly