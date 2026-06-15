For years, Spirit Airlines was the lifeblood of Atlantic City International Airport.

Spirit flew daily flights to several destinations, mostly in Florida, and because of their service, Atlantic City Airport always had something happening.

When Spirit went out of business a few weeks ago, things got awfully quiet at good ol' ACY.

Sure there are now flights in and out of the airport by both Allegiant and Breeze, but they're not moving the number of flyers that Spirit was. American Airlines also runs a bus service at the airport, transporting travelers to the Philadelphia airport for American flights.

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Photo by @forsakenfilmslimited via Unsplash Spirit Airlines

Can Spirit Airlines Return From the Dead?

Over the weekend, CBS News reported that a company has submitted a formal bid to buy the assets of Spirit Airlines, with the apparent attempt to preserve the airlines business, and build it going forward.

CBS says Mooney International, a company based in Texas in behind the move - and, it's not known if there have been any other bidders.

Spirit, based in Florida, has had a long history as one of the nation's biggest low-cost airlines.

Whether of not this amounts to something remains to be seen. If the bid is accepted, though, it will be interesting to see how this affects Atlantic City Airport going forward.

SOURCE: CBS NEWS

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