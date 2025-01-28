An Atlantic City man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was shot in the World's Play Ground.

The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 2:45 early Tuesday morning, January 28th, officers responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for a report of a 32-year-old woman who had been dropped off with a gunshot wound.

After the person who took her to the hospital left, ACPD Surveillance Center personnel were able to locate that vehicle on the first block of South Iowa Avenue.

Police say their investigation led them to an apartment building on that block and there, 39-year-old Edwin Jones of Atlantic City, three women, two toddlers, and an infant were removed from a unit after they determined it was a crime scene.

According to authorities, Jones allegedly shot the victim and then told another woman to drive her to the hospital; 29-year-old Katie Harpel of Somers Point attempted to clean up the scene. A handgun and additional evidence were recovered outside of the apartment building, per police.

Jones and Harpel were each arrested and the Division of Child Protection & Permanency responded to help with the children.

First block of South Iowa Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva

Jones has been charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, tampering with evidence, and certain persons not to possess a weapon.

Harpel was charged with tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension.

Both were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at (609) 347-5766.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.