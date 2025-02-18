Authorities say a man from Atlantic City was killed in a crash in Pleasantville Monday evening.

That accident happened around 6:15 in the area of East Delilah Road and Atlantic Avenue.

According to the Pleasantville Police Department, 39-year-old Alhaji Kaloko of Atlantic City was traveling westbound on Delilah Road when he struck 51-year-old Donna Lewis, who was headed eastbound. The impact caused both vehicles to spin.

Kaloko died as a result of the crash. Lewis was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Two children in Kaloko's vehicle, a 4-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, were taken to a local hospital for evaulation.

Delilah Road was closed for about four hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

Tricare EMTs, the Pleasantville Fire Department, and Absecon Police Department assisted Pleasantville officers at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.