Officials in Atlantic City say a motor vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of two men for possession of a large quantity of drugs.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, at around 10:00 last Wednesday night, May 3rd, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of North Kentucky Avenue after previously observing it driving at a high rate of speed.

Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee, a canine trained in the detection of narcotics, arrived shortly after as backup. A subsequent investigation was conducted with the assistance of K9 Gee, who ultimately gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Police say the driver, 21-year-old Nahjajuan Ellis of Atlantic City was found to be in possession of 34 grams of suspected heroin, 26 grams of suspected crack cocaine, almost 9 ounces of marijuana, and a small digital scale, along with $700 cash.

The passenger, 19-year-old Isaiah Lopez, also of Atlantic City, was found with 17 grams of suspected heroin, 2.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 11.6 ounces of marijuana, and a small digital scale, per police.

Ellis and Lopez were taken into custody without incident.

They have both been charged with three counts each of possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, distribution of CDS within 500 feet of public housing, distribution of CDS within 1,000 feet of a public school, and a single count of possession of CDS paraphernalia. Ellis was also issued numerous motor vehicle summonses.

Ellis and Lopez were issued summons and released pending a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

