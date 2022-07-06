UPDATE: Sources say that as of 8:15 a.m. on July 6th, Rodriguez has been found.



The clock is ticking in the search for a missing 13-year-old who was last seen in Atlantic City, NJ this week.

Police are asking for the public's help with the search for a 13-year-old boy named Cezmer Rodriguez. Reportedly, Rodriguez was last seen on Sewell Avenue on July 5th in Atlantic City. Police have provided a description of the boy and posted it to their Facebook page, no doubt in an effort to get as many eyes on it as possible.

Rodriguez is described as a 5'1 Hispanic male weighing in at 180 pounds. He's got hazel eyes, dark hair, light complexion, and was last spotted on the 1000 block of Sewell Ave. The post police shared to their Facebook page has, so far, been shared a few times. Still, the more people keeping their eyes peeled for the boy, the more likely it is that he'll be located sooner rather than later.

If you or anyone you know has any information at all about where authorities can find Cezmer Rodriguez, you have a couple ways of reaching out.

1.) By text message

If you don't feel comfortable speaking to anyone over the phone, you can shoot an anonymous text message over to tip411 (847411). Police are asking that you begin the text with "ACPD".

2.) Call the police department

More specifically, you're asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section by calling 609-347-5766.

3.) Reach out via Facebook

While you won't remain anonymous if you choose to contact them via Facebook, it's still an option.

