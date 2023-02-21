After initially being cancelled for a fourth straight year, the infamous Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day is back on!

Just a couple weeks ago, parade organizers squashed the idea of a St. Pat's parade over concerns regarding conditions of the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

According to NJ.com, two of those organizers acknowledged that the city’s 153-year-old boardwalk is in need of significant work.

A proposed alternative parade route was reportedly unsatisfactory and would have been more trouble than it was worth.

St Patricks Day Celebrations Return To The Streets Of Dublin Getty Images loading...

But city officials are making the parade happen next month, NJ.com reports, and plan to reveal more details this week, including how much weight will be allowed on the boardwalk and how they can move the parade route away from a section near New Jersey Ave. that was damaged by fire earlier this month.

Get our free mobile app

If all parties are happy and the details are finalized, the Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade would take place on the boardwalk Saturday, March 11th.

Party On! 5 Crazy Extra Atlantic City Airbnb Rentals Even if you don't have an upcoming bachelorette or birthday party, you maybe want to come up something to celebrate just so you have an excuse to rent one of these crazy extra Airbnb's in Atlantic City.

29 Things That Will Always Annoy a South Jerseyan North Jersey, Shoobies, and slow drivers really annoy people from South Jersey.