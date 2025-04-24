The Lower Township Police Department just dropped some important info about a local event that will make a HUGE difference in the community.

When's the last time you cleaned out your medicine cabinet? That question might seem a bit intrusive, but I promise you, I'm asking for a reason.

Lower Township National Prescription Take Back Day Photo by Jeff Trierweiler on Unsplash

South Jersey's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday, April 26th. In an effort to make sure the Lower Township community can participate, the police department is holding a prescription take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Acme on Bayshore Road in North Cape May.

This is your chance to safely dispose of old or unused prescription meds... think pills, capsules, tablets, and patches. We all likely have some sitting around in our medicine cabinets.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Canva

Don't Throw Old Medicine In The Trash Or Down The Toilet

Let’s be real... unused meds can be dangerous if you just toss them into the trash. If they’re not disposed of the right way, they can easily end up in the wrong hands. Whether that’s younger siblings, pets, or even people looking to misuse or abuse them. And no, flushing them isn’t the right move either. That stuff can mess with our water systems and harm wildlife. Whatever you do, DON'T toss them down the potty, please!

Here’s What You Can Bring:

• Pills

• Capsules

• Tablets

• Patches

Leave These at Home:

• Syringes

• Injectables

• Inhalers

• Vape pens

• IV solutions

Make sure you clean out the medicine cabinet and swing by Acme in North Cape May this Saturday.

