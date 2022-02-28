An Atlantic City woman has been sentenced for a fatal stabbing in 2018.

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill says 37-year-old Khaleeia Bass was sentenced to 15 years in state prison on an aggravated manslaughter charge, that she pleaded guilty to earlier this year, for the death of Kenneth Fenwick, Jr.

According to police,

On Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, Absecon Police received a 911 call at approximately 8:25 p.m., in reference to a man who had been stabbed inside a residence at 513 Clayton Avenue in Absecon. The man was identified as Fenwick and he was transported to AtlantiCare Medical Center City Campus where he died from his injuries. Bass and Fenwick are believed to have been in a domestic relationship.

Bass will be required to serve at least 85 percent of her sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

