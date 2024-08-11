Atlantic City Police Arrest Man Who Threw Dogs Over Fence

The mystery of who was throwing dogs over the fence at the Atlantic County Human Society fence has apparently been solved.



Atlantic City Police say they've made an arrest in the case.

Traffic stop leads to arrest

Police say a traffic stop on Saturday resulted in the arrest of Jahlil McNeal, 23, of Atlantic City.

Police say McNeal has been charged with the following: "Cruelty to animals (four counts), failure to provide care to animals (four counts), theft of services (two counts), and witness tampering."

McNeal was lodged in the Atlantic County Jail, pending a court appearance.

Investigation into dog throwing

It was back in mid-July that the Humane Society of Atlantic County released the above video of a person throwing a dog over the fence at the Society.

Shortly thereafter, police initiated their investigation.

Humane Law Enforcement Officer, Matthew Schmidt investigated and determined the man in the video was Jahlil McNeal.

"Officer Schmidt also determined that McNeal was involved in a similar incident in April where he left three canines at the Humane Society in a similar fashion. " Hopefully, this means an end to the case.

To find out more about the Humane Society of Atlantic County, click here

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

