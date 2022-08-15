Atlantic City Police Try to ID Assault Suspect

Atlantic City Police are asking for help identifying a man wanted as a suspect in an assault investigation.

Police have posted screenshots of a man shown in the crowd of what appears to be the Tidal Wave Music Fest held this past weekend on the beach in Atlantic City.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black belt. The man with short blonde hair is seen from the side in the crowd. The photos do not show the front of the man's face, but it's possible someone who knows him well could recognize him.

The Atlantic City Police Facebook post asks for the public's help in identifying the man in what is referred to as an "ongoing assault investigation".

If you can help the police with this man's identity, call the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigation Section at 609-347-5766.

