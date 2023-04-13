Atlantic City Swimming Pool is One of America’s Most Picturesque

When you think of the locations of the great swimming pools of the United States, Atlantic City may not be the one of the first destinations that come to mind.

One publication, though, has mentioned an Atlantic City Hotel Pool as one of "The Most Picturesque Pools in the U.S."

Get our free mobile app

BonusFinder.com has produced a list of the 10 "most beautiful swimming pools." Since BonusFinder is a gambling and casino related site, it's not surprising that seven of the ten pools can be found at casinos.

In Atlantic City, the pool at the Water Club at Borgata makes the list at #10. The article says, "If you are visiting Atlantic City, the 3,200-square-foot Roman-style rooftop pool" should be on your bucket list. It points out that the pool is 21 and over, so there won't be a screaming child anywhere near by.

Borgata's Water Club actually has outdoor and indoor pools. More info about the pools can be found here.

There are some other Atlantic City casino pools included in BonusFinder's extended list - the Top 25 pools. Pools at Harrah's Resort Hotel and Casino and Caesar's Atlantic City are on the list.

What's your favorite Atlantic City casino swimming pool?

SOURCE: BonusFinder.com

You'll Love the Indoor Pool in This $1.45 Million Linwood NJ Home This incredible home just went on the market in Linwood