Atlantic County, NJ Most Wanted

The Atlantic County Sheriff's Department needs your help to get these fugitives off the streets. If you know the whereabouts of these subjects, authorities ask that you call the Sheriff's office at (609) 909-7200 or dial 9-1-1.

You should NEVER approach these individuals.

This is Victoria Maldonado, a 33-year-old white woman. Born 3/26/1989. She's 5-foot 1 inch tall and weighs 175lbs. She's wanted for robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy, child abuse and stalking.

Jabreal Chahine is a 48-year-old black male born 4/10/1974. He stands 6-foot 3 inches tall and weighs 250lbs. He is wanted for swindling and cheating.

Atef Bikhit is a 58-year-old white male born 4/25/1964. He is 6-foot 1 inch tall and weighs 240lbs. He is wanted for aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and abuse of a child.

John Andriotis is a 41-year-old white male born 11/24/1981. He is six feet tall and weighs 210lbs. He is wanted for robbery, weapons, aggravated assault, conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child.

Shakur Hancockpalmer is a 26-year-old black male born 10/7/1996. He is 5-foot 10, and weighs 180lbs. He is wanted for robbery, burglary, conspiracy, Narcotics, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Benny Alvarez is a 45-year-old Hispanic male born 5/15/1977. He is 5 foot 6 and weighs 135lbs. He is wanted for narcotics.

