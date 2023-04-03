Last month, we asked for your help in cleaning our streets of criminals. We're pleased to announce the capture of at least one of those on the Atlantic County Sheriff's Department's most wanted list.

Here is this month's most wanted from Atlantic and Ocean County. If you see any of these individuals, do not approach. Call 9-1-1

Ocean County Sheriff's Department Ocean County Sheriff's Department loading...

The Ocean County Sheriff's Department is looking for Juan Manzano. He is 5' 8" and weighs approximately 170 pounds. D.O.B. 8/29/1967. His last known residence is Saint Joseph, MO.

Manzano is wanted for, "AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT."

Ocean County Sheriff's Department Atlantic County Sheriff's Department loading...

The Atlantic County Sheriff's Department needs your help to locate Kareem Rex. Rex, also known as Ragsdale, is 6-ft 3in and weighs 250 lbs. D.O.B. 8/19/1977. Rex is wanted for, "THREATENS VIOLENCE, RESISTING ARREST, OBSTRUCT ADMIN OF LAW, ESCAPE."

Ocean County Sheriff's Department Ocean County Sheriff's Department loading...

The Ocean County Sheriff's Department is looking for Neetu Rani. Rani is 5-ft 3in and weighs 155 lbs. D.O.B. 7/16/1980. She is an Asian Pacific Islander. Her last known residence is Toms River. Rani is wanted for, "KIDNAPPING."

Atlantic City Sheriff's Department Atlantic County Sheriff's Department loading...

The Atlantic County Sheriff's Department is seeking Hugo Manjivar, Manjivar is a Hispanic Male who is 5-ft tall and weighs 116 lbs. D.O.B. 11/24/1952. Manjivar is wanted for, "AGGRAVATED SEXUAL ASSAULT, ENDANGERING THE WELFARE OF A CHILD."

Ocean County Sheriff's Department Ocean County Sheriff's Department loading...

The Ocean County Sheriff's Department is looking for Artemio Gayton. Gayton is 5-ft 6in and weighs 170 lbs. D.O.B. 6/26/1973 and his last known residence is Manchester, NJ. Gayton is wanted for, "WANTED FOR DISTRIBUTION OF HEROIN."

Atlantic County Sheriff's Department Atlantic County Sheriff's Department loading...

The Atlantic County Sheriff's Department is looking for Tedjo Santoso, an Asian male who is 6-ft 2in, and weighs 180 lbs. D.O.B. 3/17/1966. Santoso is wanted for, "SWINDLING AND CHEATING."

Ocean County Sheriff's Department Ocean County Sheriff's Department loading...

The Ocean County's Sheriff's Department seeks Blas Rosas. Rosas is a Hispanic male who is 5-ft 8in and weighs 160lbs. His last known address is Lakewood. Rosas is wanted for, "Failing to Appear for sentencing. Original charges are Aggravated Assault and Possession of Handgun."

Atlantic County Sheriff's Department Atlantic County Sheriff's Department loading...

The Atlantic County Sheriff's Department is looking for your help to find Jerome Smith. Smith is 6-ft 5in and weighs 195lbs. D.O.B. 6/26/1974. Jerome Smith is wanted for, "AGG. ASSAULT, NARCOTICS, RESISTING ARREST, RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY" Additionally, authorities warn that Smith is wanted for " AGG. ASSAULT ON A P/O, RESISTING." As with all the individuals on this list, you should never approach them.

NYS DOCS NYS DOCS loading...

The Ocean County Sheriff's Department is looking for Marciano J. Sanchez. Sanchez isa Hispanic male, 5-ft 4in and weighs 185lbs. D.O.B. 1/2/1984, and his last known address is Queens, NY. Marciano Sanchez is wanted for, "Attempted Murder."

Ocean County Sheriff's Department Ocean County Sheriff's Department loading...

The Ocean County Sheriff's Department is looking for Edgardo Timoteo Amador-Sorto. He is 5-ft 7in and weighs 200lbs. D.O.B. 9/27/1981. His last known address is Manahawkin. He has scars and tattoos. He is wanted for, "Wanted for Aggravated Assault and Endangering the Welface of a Child."

Warning: All subjects in this article should be considered dangerous. You should never approach them. If you see them, call local law enforcement at 9-1-1.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 10 Most Naughty-Sounding Town Names in New Jersey