Atlantic County Prosecutor Announces Heroin Drug Bust

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill has announced that Laquay Gibbs of Egg Harbor City was arrested and charged with a variety of drug offenses.

Shill confirmed that the ACPO’s Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit began an investigation, beginning in December of last year.

According to Shill, yesterday, May 4, 2022, a search warrant was achieved and Gibbs, 40 was charged during a pedestrian stop, before the search warrant was executed.

The following drugs and items were recovered:

A black bag containing approximately 16.8 grams of suspected heroin.

Approximately 500 wax folds of suspected heroin

Several hundred empty white wax bags

Digital scale

Cut measuring straw with plastic spoon

One-gallon Zip-Lock bag filled with tan rubber-bands

4 suspected MDMA pills

5 white pills stamped M/20 (suspected fentanyl pills, pressed to appear like Oxycodone 20mg)

Shill has confirmed that Gibbs has been charged with the following Controlled Dangerous Substance offenses:

Distribution of Heroin

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Ecstasy

Distribution of CDS within 500 feet of a Public Park

Gibbs is currently housed at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Shill asks that in this and all cases that “anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County,” reminds Shill.

SOURCE : Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.