Atlantic County Sheriff Issues Warning About Captain Hendrickson

Somebody is definitely on the naughty list.

The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about a scam that has been happening in Atlantic County.

The department says it has received a number of complaints from residents who say they've been the target of a scam.

Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash Photo by Paul Hanaoka on Unsplash loading...

Sheriff warns of new scam in Atlantic County

Atlantic County Sheriff Joe O'Donoghue and his department are warning people about a scam that has recently surfaced.

Residents have reported receiving calls from either a Captain Hendrickson or an Officer Henry telling them that there are warrants out for their arrests.

The caller then proceeds to inform the intended victim that they could avoid trouble by making an immediate payment.

The warrants are supposedly for missing jury duty or for some other court related matter.

The caller informs the person that they must make a payment before coming to the Sheriff's office to clear up the matter.

"He will then tell you that you need to make a payment on the warrants before arriving at the Sheriff's Office or risk being taken into custody and held for 72 hours. He will tell you that there is a gag order on the case and that you cannot call anyone else or talk to anyone else about the warrants. He will tell you that you have to stay on the phone with him until you get money and go to a "Federal Bonding Terminal". The bonding terminals that he is referencing are simply Coinstar or Bitcoin ATMs where they want you to deposit the money to a certain account or bitcoin wallet."

Photo by Lindsey LaMont on Unsplash Photo by Lindsey LaMont on Unsplash loading...

There is no real theat

The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office says there are no officers in their unit named Henry or Hendrickson, and it's all part of the scam.

The Sheriff's Department will never call you and demand payment over the phone, or make payment with gift cards. If they want to talk to you about a warrant they will come and find you - often at your home or at your workplace.

If you receive a similar scam phone call, you should just hang up and reach out to the department at 609-909-7200.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office.

14 People Arrested To Kick Off The Holiday Season In Atlantic County November 22nd through December 4th. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal