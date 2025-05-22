"There's actually a warrant out for your arrest, and if you don't take care of this, you're going to be in a heap of trouble."

Most people receiving that phone call would immediately know it was a scam.

Check that - most people who receive that phone call will probably never answer their phones because they don't recognize the number.

Some people have been answering their phone, though, and falling for this latest scam.

Warning from Atlantic County Sheriff's Office

Officials from the Atlantic County Sheriff's Department have put the public on notice about the latest scam hitting the area.

In this attempt at ripping people off, a caller will get you on the phone and claim to be calling from the Atlantic County Sheriff's Department about an outstanding warrant. The warrant is for failure to appear for jury duty.

That gets people to thinking, "Gee, I think I did ignore that letter a few months ago...."

The call probably includes a way to "get out of it" by making some sort of payment.

Sheriff's Department officials stress that no one from their office is making this type of phone call. If there is an actual warrant for your arrest, deputies will show up in person at your home or place of employment. (That's embarrassing.)

Officials are continuing to investigate this scam, but warn you to be aware and vigilant. If you get a call from someone claiming to be a deputy, reach out to the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office for confirmation. Call 609-909-7200 and speak with an officer.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Sheriff's Office

