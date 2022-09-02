Atlantic County Traffic Advisory for Galloway Township, NJ

Atlantic County, New Jersey government has announced a traffic advisory for Galloway Township that will impact motorists today, Friday, September 2 as follows:

There will be a stop-and-go/lane shift traffic pattern that will be in effect on Jimmie Leeds Road over Mattix Run, near 4th Avenue, in Galloway Township.

Shoulder work will be performed by Atlantic County government crews, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. today.

The County of Atlantic is advising that you should allow extra time for possible delays in the affected area, or, avoid the area until the shoulder work is completed by later morning today.

Get our free mobile app

There are a lot of road projects around Atlantic County taking place at this time by a variety of government entities at the County and state levels.

To see a complete list of traffic advisories and other issues that are impacting the Atlantic County roadways, you can go to www.aclink.org.

SOURCE : Linda Gilmore, Public Information Officer, Atlantic County, New Jersey.

Things That Atlantic & Cape May County Locals Do After Labor Day