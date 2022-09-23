If you plan on traveling in or around Atlantic County over the weekend, particularly through Mays Landing and Hamilton Township, you certainly have to take heed to this advisory.

The time has come once again for the annual Bike MS: City to Shore Ride. Benefitting the National MS Society, the annual biking trek through the backroads of South Jersey from Cherry Hill to Ocean City kicks off on Saturday, September 24th and will wrap the next day. Participants will bike all the mileage in an effort to raise money and awareness for MS research.

Citizens of Atlantic and northern Cape May counties are familiar with this ride. It's important, though, to always plan accordingly so you're not delayed too much. Bikers are expected to travel through Mays Landing and beyond on their way to Ocean City, so several roads within Hamilton Township are expected to be impacted.

Per an alert to local residents from Nixle.com, the following roads will be part of the trek:

• Leipzig Ave (from Galloway Township) to Almond Ave

• Cologne Ave (from Almond Ave to Denmead Drive)

• Black Horse Pike (Rt. 322) at the intersection with

Cologne Ave

• Route 40 at Dr. Dennis Foreman Drive • Rt. 40 at

Babcock Road

• Somers Point/ML Road (CR 559) at Babcock Road

Locals shouldn't have to worry about too many streets being completely closed down, but should be aware that the section of road 559 off of Ocean Height Avenue. Local residents will be able to get through, but the southbound lane will be closed for all other traffic on Saturday.

For more information about the Bike MS route through Hamilton Township, check out the alert HERE.

Source: Nixle.com

