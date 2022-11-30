Authorities Investigating Death of Inmate at NJ&#8217;s Bayside State Prison

Authorities Investigating Death of Inmate at NJ’s Bayside State Prison

Authorities in Cumberland County say they are investigating the death of an inmate at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says 41-year-old Martin Sanchez was found, "unresponsive and injured in his cell appearing to be suffering from blunt force trauma," at around 7:15 Monday evening, November 21st.

Sanchez was later pronounced dead by responding medical personnel.

Bayside State Prison in Leesburg NJ - Photo: Google Maps
Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae's office says this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Christopher Johnson at (609) 579-1431.

