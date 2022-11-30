Authorities in Cumberland County say they are investigating the death of an inmate at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says 41-year-old Martin Sanchez was found, "unresponsive and injured in his cell appearing to be suffering from blunt force trauma," at around 7:15 Monday evening, November 21st.

Sanchez was later pronounced dead by responding medical personnel.

Bayside State Prison in Leesburg NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae's office says this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Christopher Johnson at (609) 579-1431.

