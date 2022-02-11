Talk about some bad karma!



Police in Cape May say someone hitched up a trailer belonging to a local business and drove it away during a snowstorm in the area.

Cape May Police say the theft happened back on January 29th, on a snowy night.

Police have provided the photos of the theft.

Cape May Police Department Cape May Police Department loading...

If you can help the police (you can remain anonymous), please call the Cape May Police Detective Bureau at 609-884-9503 in reference to case #2022-00840.

SOURCE: Cape May Police Department.

