Awful: Thief Hitched Up Trailer and Fled During Snowstorm in Cape May, NJ

Cape May Police Department

Talk about some bad karma!

Police in Cape May say someone hitched up a trailer belonging to a local business and drove it away during a snowstorm in the area.

Cape May Police say the theft happened back on January 29th, on a snowy night.

Police have provided the photos of the theft.

If you can help the police (you can remain anonymous), please call the Cape May Police Detective Bureau at 609-884-9503 in reference to case #2022-00840.

SOURCE: Cape May Police Department.

