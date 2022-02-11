Awful: Thief Hitched Up Trailer and Fled During Snowstorm in Cape May, NJ
Talk about some bad karma!
Police in Cape May say someone hitched up a trailer belonging to a local business and drove it away during a snowstorm in the area.
Cape May Police say the theft happened back on January 29th, on a snowy night.
Police have provided the photos of the theft.
If you can help the police (you can remain anonymous), please call the Cape May Police Detective Bureau at 609-884-9503 in reference to case #2022-00840.
SOURCE: Cape May Police Department.
