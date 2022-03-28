Have You Tried Baby Goat Yoga? People In Atlantic County LOVE It

Baby goat yoga, yeah... it's a thing now.

Angels In The Pines is a location where people can meditate, get in a workout, and take in the cuteness of some ADORABLE baby goats all at the same time. Sure, you've heard of puppy yoga, but baby goat yoga sounds next-level.

The place is located in Galloway, though the address is technically listed as Egg Harbor City (common for that area). Angels In The Pines has actually garnered quite a bit of popularity over the last few years. Now with the world, slowly but surely, getting back to normal, people are in some serious need of some Zen time. Not sure there's a better de-stressor than getting to play with adorable baby goats for a bit.

Truth be told, you probably won't get a killer workout from the yoga itself. You will, however, leave with your abs burning from laughing so hard. It's impossible not to when baby goats are released to do their thing meanwhile you're in 'downward dog'. Just imagine it. It's hard not to giggle even now.

If you'd consider yourself a beginner yogi, then don't worry, you're totally fine attending one of these. Basically, the way it works is the goats are free to roam around you while you're participating in the class. It's not exactly uncommon for one of the little guys to hop onto your back while in certain positions. That's the best part!

You can schedule your class at Angels In the Pines by calling 609-334-1719 or messaging them via their Facebook page HERE.

Source: Facebook

