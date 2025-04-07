Nobody can argue that losing a pet isn't a devastating experience. My dog, Mia, is a bit of an escape artist. When she hops the fence to go galivanting in the woods behind my house, I can't help but think what would happen if I can't find her.

Luckily, she's always made it home safe. I've learned I have to keep a close eye on that one. She's a nut.

Get our free mobile app

All of South Jersey is hoping for the safe return of yet another pet that seems to have gotten lost.

Lost Parrot In Ventnor Ventnor, NJ, Lost Parrot - Valerie Gaps via Facebook loading...

Lost Baby Parrot In South Jersey

Atlantic County has been alerted of a 1-year-old baby parrot on the loose in Ventnor City. She was last spotted on Ski Beach. Her name is Seraphina. Her owner says she's a sweetheart

Seraphina is a Jardine's Parrot and has brought her family so much joy since finding her forever home.

Lost Baby Parrot In Ventnor Lost Baby Parrot In Ventnor - Valerie Gaps via Facebook loading...

Jardine Parrots And Cold Temperatures Don't Mix

People have taken to Facebook to express their concern. It's not hard to figure out why so many people are praying for Seraphina's safe return before nightfall.

Since Jardine's Parrots are susceptible to respiratory issues, their ideal climate is anywhere between 70-80 degrees. It's not unheard of for these kinds of birds to catch something as a result of being exposed to fluctuating temperatures.

Jardine's Parrot Photo by Jared Batson on Unsplash loading...

Here in New Jersey, fluctuating temperatures basically define our weather here in the southernmost parts of the state from late March through mid-May.

Atlantic County has been experiencing temperatures dipping into the 40s at nighttime. Hopefully, if enough people get their eyes on some of Seraphina's pictures, she can be reunited with her owner before coming down with anything.

LOOK: Most commonly seen birds in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in New Jersey from Project FeederWatch. Gallery Credit: Stacker