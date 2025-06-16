It's time to start the official countdown. Barefoot week has finally arrived!

Are you ready to head to Wildwood for the biggest country party South Jersey has ever seen? The beach is calling and we WILL be answering. Concert season is here!

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is scheduled for Thursday, June 19th through Sunday, June 22nd. Some of the BIGGEST names in country music will be making appearances this week: Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Rascal Flatts, Jordan Davis, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Jelly Roll, the list really does go on and on.

It's set to be one of the biggest weekends Wildwood has ever had. People are flocking to the Wildwoods from far and wide to get into this show.

This year is special. It's the 5th anniversary, so the Barefoot folks no doubt have prepared an incredible weekend for festival-goers.

What NOT To Pack For Barefoot Country Music Fest

What To Pack For The Barefoot Country Music Fest

Obviously, there's no time to waste. With show kicking off in just a few days, it's time to start packing your suitcase. Do you know what to you should be bringing with you to ensure the best festival experience?

Make sure to pack what you'll need to survive on the beach for a longer-than-normal day on the sand. It'll be hot, so make sure to pack a hat. Don't forget your sunglasses. Sunblock is essential. An empty water bottle to fill up once inside festival grounds is a good idea, too. That way, you won't have to keep buying water all day.

Leave These 24 Items At Home During BCMF In Wildwood

What To Leave At Home When Headed To BCMF In Wildwood

There are a few items that you're encouraged to leave back at the hotel or AirBnB. Believe it or not, you're not allowed to bring beach chairs into the festival. Blankets are A-OK. Also, make sure to leave coolers, fireworks, and umbrellas at home, too.

In fact, there's a whole list of items you should know about that could get you in big trouble if you try to bring them in.

Make sure you know before you go to avoid the headache...

24 Items Banned From Wildwood's Barefoot Country Music Fest The 5th annual Barefoot Country Music Fest is set to go down on the beach in Wildwood. Kicking off Thursday, June19th and running through Sunday, June 22nd, it's going to be the biggest country music festival South Jersey has ever seen! There are few items that you should remember to leave at home so that you can get through the gates as quickly as possible!