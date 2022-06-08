Beach Bucket List: South Jersey’s Best Beach Bars

There is nothing better than heading out to a beach bar and having an ice-cold drink during the hot summer months down the shore.

Lucky for us, we have a ton of great options for you to get a drink outside during these hot summer days and warm summer nights.

Get our free mobile app

We're gonna go from Brigantine down to the tip of Cape May and everywhere in between to tell you about the best stops on the beach to grab a drink outside this summer.

When we say on the beach, we mean, on the beach (or at least having some beach sand!).

For this exercise, I stayed away from bars that are across the street from the beach or have a rooftop or a deck on the water. I was searching for bars that are either on the beach or have a man-made beach on site.