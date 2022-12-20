Winning $150,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Atlantic City NJ

Someone is going to have some very happy holidays!

The New Jersey Lottery says a winning ticket was sold in Atlantic City for their Fast Play game and is worth $151,175!

According to lottery officials, "Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner."

The winning ticket was sold for the $10 Jersey Jackpot on Saturday at the retail location known as AC King Mix Grill, located at 1301 Adriatic Avenue in Atlantic City.

Meanwhile, the lottery's Mega Millions game continues to grow: The Mega Million jackpot for tonight's drawing is up $465 Million.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery.

