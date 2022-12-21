There may be some extra presents under the tree for one family in South Jersey, as a pretty big winning lottery ticket was sold in Absecon.

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket for last Saturday's drawing was sold at the Friendly Deli, on New Jersey Avenue in Absecon.

There were actually three winning tickets sold for the drawing, and the winners will split a jackpot of just over $275,000. Each winner's share will be just under $92,000.

The winning numbers from the Jersey Cash 5 game on Saturday were 11, 13, 18, 29, and 30, and the XTRA number was: 04. The other winning tickets were sold in Hackensack and Paterson.

Tuesday night, there was no winning in the lottery's Mega Millions game. The jackpot for Friday's game climbs to $510 Million.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery.

