Believe it! Buy This Egg Harbor City Land Plot for Less Than $2,000

What if I told you that you could own your own little piece of land for under $2,000?

That's right, under $2,000!

To be exact, the asking price is just $1,900.

Get our free mobile app

The property, which is being sold "as-is" is being offered by CENTURY 21 Frick Realtors, and it's located at 803 Buffalo Avenue in Egg Harbor City. It's near the intersection with Duerer Avenue.

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

Man, if someone ever advised you to buy a plot of land, you can fulfill that idea with this fairly cheap purchase! Check out the location:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

So, what are you going to do with your own land? Build on it? Farm it?

Well, that might be tricky. Realtor.com has this to say about the land: "Lot is Under sized right now could be joined to adjoining lots." That might prevent you from doing much of anything, without adding nearby property to it.

But, do you know what? If you buy it, you own it and it's yours! Isn't that enough? Or at least, isn't it a good first step?

By the way, welcome to New Jersey! You will be taxed on your land. It's currently assessed at $23,600 - that means there's a yearly tax bill of $1,240.

So, what do you say, is a plot of land in your future?

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

If you'd like to seriously find out more about the property (should be a pretty short discussion, I assume) you can contact the realtor George K. Frick at Century 21 Frick Realtors.

If you do buy the place, have me over. We can stand there and look around:)

SOURCE: Realtor.com

23 Pictures Show How Time Has Forgotten About Places in South Jersey Time moves quickly -- sometimes so fast that it leaves formerly busy stores and buildings behind. Let's take a trip down the Black Horse Pike from Turnersville down to West Atlantic City and see what you may drive past every day and never think about.