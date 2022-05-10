Believe it! Buy This Egg Harbor City Land Plot for Less Than $2,000
What if I told you that you could own your own little piece of land for under $2,000?
That's right, under $2,000!
To be exact, the asking price is just $1,900.
The property, which is being sold "as-is" is being offered by , and it's located at 803 Buffalo Avenue in Egg Harbor City. It's near the intersection with Duerer Avenue.
Man, if someone ever advised you to buy a plot of land, you can fulfill that idea with this fairly cheap purchase! Check out the location:
So, what are you going to do with your own land? Build on it? Farm it?
Well, that might be tricky. Realtor.com has this to say about the land: "Lot is Under sized right now could be joined to adjoining lots." That might prevent you from doing much of anything, without adding nearby property to it.
But, do you know what? If you buy it, you own it and it's yours! Isn't that enough? Or at least, isn't it a good first step?
By the way, welcome to New Jersey! You will be taxed on your land. It's currently assessed at $23,600 - that means there's a yearly tax bill of $1,240.
So, what do you say, is a plot of land in your future?
If you'd like to seriously find out more about the property (should be a pretty short discussion, I assume) you can contact the realtor George K. Frick at Century 21 Frick Realtors.
If you do buy the place, have me over. We can stand there and look around:)
