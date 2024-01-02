Believe it! New Jersey is a Great Place to Retire

As you age, you may consider where you should spend your retirement years.

How about - - - New Jersey?

Really!

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Anukrati Omar on Unsplash Photo by Anukrati Omar on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey is highly ranked on places to retire list

A recent study ranked New Jersey as #6 on the list of 10 Best States to Retire in the United States.

If you're waiting for the punchline, there isn't one.

(I was waiting for one too!)

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey is "affordable"

The study, by Homesnacks, found that New Jersey is an affordable place to live, especially in comparison to places like New York City.

The study also found that New Jersey has "low crime and is filled with people for you to socialize with that are outside of the office life."

I guess you'll never run out of people to talk to...

According to editors, New Jersey has a median income of $97,126 and an average home price of $495,846. Those factors contribute to New Jersey's "affordability."

Who knew?

Photo by James Hose Jr on Unsplash Photo by James Hose Jr on Unsplash loading...

Florida is the "best" place to retire

If you thought Florida would come out on top of this list, you're correct.

After Florida, the top 10 list includes Delaware, South Carolina, Rhode Island, Hawaii, and the Garden State. Next are Michigan, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Maryland.

Photo by Diana Parkhouse on Unsplash Photo by Diana Parkhouse on Unsplash loading...

Where do you plan to retire?

Affordability and amenities may be factors in where you determine to retire. Others may include distance from family, access to health care, and more.

Where are you thinking about retiring?

SOURCE: Homesnacks

LOOK: Biggest snowfalls recorded in New Jersey history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New Jersey using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker