Best Chicken Fingers in South Jersey

You don't want chicken wings - they're too messy. Same with pieces of chicken.



Your go-to is chicken fingers! (Hey, usually, they're better than chicken nuggets, right?)

So, where's the best place in the USA for chicken fingers? According to StudyFinds.org, it's at Raising Cane's!

Uh, oh. Big problem. There are zero locations of Raising Cane's in New Jersey.

We get no respect!

Get our free mobile app

Never fear, second on the list is Popeyes Chicken Tenders! Hey, we've got Popeyes! StudyFinds.org says people wait in line before lunch to grab these! Have you had Popeyes Tenders? Are they as good as their famous chicken sandwiches?

Next up on the chicken tender list is Chick-Fil-A Chicken Strips. Talk about waiting in line! The two Chick-Fil-A locations in Egg Harbor Township are always busy!

Personally, I love Chick-Fil-A's tenders, especially with their own Chick-Fil-A sauce or Polynesian sauce!

Ranking fourth is an old favorite: KFC with their KFC Chicken Tenders. Oh, those secret herbs and spices are prevalent on their tenders. Bet you can't eat just one!

KFC recently released a new tender sauce. On Instagram, they call it "tangy and sweet with a lil bit of heat."

Ranked 5th in the nation in terms of chicken tenders is Church's Chicken. Once again, though, no South Jersey locations.

So, according to StudyFinds.org, stick with Popeyes, Chick-Fil-A, or KFC if you're looking for great chicken tenders.

These, of course, are restaurant chains. What local South Jersey restaurants do chicken fingers right? Please let us know - we'd love to hear about it!

SOURCE: StudyFinds.org.

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip.