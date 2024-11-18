I Tried Fried Chicken From a South Jersey Gas Station

I grew up in a time when a gas station sold gasoline.

Did they sell other stuff?

Sure, tires, batteries, oil, and all sorts of things for your car.

They probably carried cigarettes, and maybe they had a Coke machine too.

You certainly didn't want to eat anything prepared at a gas station.

Of course, times have changed.

Thanks to places like Wawa, gas stations have changed and expanded. Offerings have changed. Food is now common place, and tires and batteries, well, not so much.

Royal Farms is famous for chicken

One of the latest entries in the South Jersey "gas stations wars" is Royal Farms. Somewhere about five years ago, Royal Farms opened two locations in Egg Harbor Township.

Royal Farms has around 300 locations, but only a few in New Jersey. Will these locations last?

Royal Farms is famous for their chicken, much like Wawa is famous for their subs - or hoagies - or whatever you want to call them.

I first tried the chicken at Royal Farms when they originally opened. I liked it then, but I haven't really had it since.

I thought I'd give it another try.

What's the chicken like at Royal Farms?

I'm a breast man, more than a leg man. Give me white meat - that's what I like. The rest, take it or leave it.

At Royal Farms, my visit was a Thursday, early evening. I ordered one breast and some of their fries.

The fries aren't "McDonald's style" fries. I would call them steak fries or even potato wedges. Royal Farms calls them "Western Fries."

I don't know what makes them "western", but they are pretty good. A little dry, I definitely needed to dunk them in ketchup.

Now, the fried chicken: It was good. Real good. Excellent even! A great breading or coasting on the outside, juicy and tender on the inside.

Hey, this is good fried chicken!

I grew up eating chicken out of a bucket - and this was just as good.

Here it is: I highly recommend the friend chicken from Royal Farms! If you're looking for something dinner tonight, it might be worth a try!

This time, I won't wait so long for a return visit.

