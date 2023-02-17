2 New Jersey Singers Named Among The Best All Time
New Jersey has been long considered a musical hot spot in America, and it started long before Bruce Springsteen was on the scene, and now 2 Garden State vocalists have made a prestigious all-time Top 20 singers list.
There is no doubt that in recent decades, no one has put a brighter spotlight on the New Jersey music scene that the legendary Bruce Springsteen, one of the great the Garden state has ever seen.
Many critics, however, put his strongest talent in the songwriting category, and not the vocal performance of his presentation. No one belts out a more amazing performance than Bruce, but from a pure vocalist standpoint, he probably wouldn't and didn't rank highly on this list.
This list is literally Rolling Stone's Top 100 Best Singers of All Time, and Bruce does not appear in the Top 20, although he did land at #77, and that's pretty impressive.
There are, however, two amazing New Jersey vocalists who did crack the Top 20, and we are very proud of both of them.
Coming in on the list at #19 is the legendary voice of Frank Sinatra. The original New Jersey crooner and a member of the Rat Pack is in at #19.
Our next entry in the Top 20 is all the way up at the #2 spot. She is the second greatest vocalist of all time and had her roots right here in the Garden State.
The immortal Whitney Houston is topped on this list by only the amazing Aretha Franklin, and we couldn't be prouder that this amazing talent was from the Garden State.