One New Jersey City Ranked Best In The Country For First-Time Homebuyers

Buying a home for the first time can be pretty tough but knowing the best place in New Jersey to buy for first-time home buyers is a plus.

New Jersey is a state filled with so many gorgeous homes from beachside mansions to quaint downtown townhomes, to some pretty unique custom homes.

It's also an expensive state to live in, according to Rocket Mortgage New Jersey has the highest property tax in the country, averaging just about fifty-five hundred dollars a year.

My wife and I are currently in the very early stages of looking at homes around the Jersey Shore and although it's fun to window shop, some of those price tags are defeating.

Of course, it's all about those three magic words; location, location, location.

Homes that are closer to outdoor recreation areas, big cities, and the beach are of course going to be more expensive.

That doesn't mean though, that there aren't any great places in New Jersey for first-time homebuyers.

Recently, the ultimate list of best cities for first-time homebuyers was released by Cheapism.

Over six hundred cities made the list, but there's one city in New Jersey that actually made the top ten.

What NJ City Made The Top Ten For First-Time Homebuyers In NJ?

Cheapism ranked each city based on the population of 25-34-year-olds as well as the average cost of a house and a price-to-income ratio.

In New Jersey, the best city for first-time homebuyers is actually going to be located in Camden County, with an average home price of one hundred and sixty thousand dollars.

That's not too bad of a price tag!

Also, this city has the eighth lowest crime rate in the state which isn't too bad at all.

If you're looking to buy your first home in New Jersey, maybe consider Gloucester City which according to Cheapism is the best city in the state for first-time homebuyers.

