I start drooling at the mere thought of them.

Yep, I'm talking about the Delaware Valley's bread and butter when it comes to hot sandwiches: the Philly Cheesesteak. If you've lived in the Jersey/PA/Delaware area your whole life and have never ventured more than 100 miles away, take it from someone who should have taken this piece of advice a long time ago: NEVER order a cheesesteak from ANYWHERE ELSE but this part of the country.

Tons of places call them "Philly Cheesesteaks." I don't know what they are, but they're DEFINITELY not up to par with our standards.

Oh, and here's a pro tip for you: if anyone ever tells you that their favorite Philly cheesesteaks are from Pat's or Geno's.... they probably don't have roots in Philly at all because that is NOT where Philly and South Jersey people go for THE BEST sandwiches in the area.

Believe it or not, the best Philly cheesesteak can be found on this side of the Delaware River right here in South Jersey. For the longest time, most people have agreed that some of the best cheesesteaks you'll find anywhere could be ordered at Donkey's Place in Camden.

Now, apparently they've been overthrown as the reigning king of steaks. Nope, NJ Digest says that a place called Lillo's Tomato Pies has the best cheesesteaks. Lillo's is located in Hainesport, a township just southeast of Mount Holly in Burlington County. It's not too far from Philadelphia nor Camden, so no doubt people will be flocking there to see if the rumors are true.

I LOVE cheesesteaks from Donkey's Place, so if these are supposed to be better, I might have to take a ride up there myself to try one out.

