10 Best Places for New Jersey Retirees to Move to in Florida

A study came out this week showing that more people have left New Jersey in the last year than any other state.

It's the 7th straight year New Jersey "has led the league" in this statistic. The study is from United Van Lines.

So. where's everyone going?

The study found 20% of people leaving New Jersey are moving to Florida - and, most who do that are doing it for retirement.

Top 10 picks for retiring in Florida

Our friends at Homesnacks have come up with a list of the best places to retire in Florida.

They based the list on activities for seniors, safety, affordable housing, and approximately to airports.

Here's their list:

1. Tavares

2. Fernandina Beach

3. Vero Beach

4. North Palm Beach

5. Bradenton

6. Clearwater

7. Ormond Beach

8. South Daytona

9. Sarasota

10. Port Orange

Other factors to consider when retiring to Florida

Where you choose to retire in Florida may involve other factors entirely.

Do you have family in Florida? Do you want to be near Orlando so your grand-kids can visit and go to Disney? Do you like a more relaxed lifestyle or a party lifestyle? Miami's South Beach and Key West aren't right for everyone, but they might be right for you.

How about activities? If you like to golf, do you want to live on or near a course? If you like to fish, do you want to be on the water?

If you decide to move to Florida, we wish you lots of luck. One thing's for sure: you won't be alone! Florida is getting crowded!

