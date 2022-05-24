Mounds of Dirt in Northfield NJ About to Become Something Delicious
Have you noticed a new construction project on Tilton Road in Northfield at the Zion Road intersection? Well, that once empty, dirt lot is about to be transformed into something delicious!
The lot, just across from Bank of America and next to Tilton Market, was for sale for a long time.
But, just this week we spotted fencing around its perimeter, and mounds of dirt piled high inside it.
We've been wondering what was planned to be built there. An office space, convenience store, ANOTHER 'dollar' store of some sort?
Nope! There's a sign up now indicating something WAYYYY more delicious is on the way.
Jersey Cow Homemade Ice Cream is coming! Moo-hoooooo!
For a long time Northfield was kind of sparse on ice cream shops. Rita's Water Ice has been on Tilton Road for years, and there was a frozen yogurt shop in that same area for a short time. It wasn't until just this spring that Sweet Spot Ice Cream Bar made its debut on New Rd. in Northfield, and Jersey Cow will eventually be in the mix, too.
Once we know more (and SEE more) we'll update ya!