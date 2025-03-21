Big Accolades For a Different New Jersey Town Named Cape May

We hear so much about the great recognition that Cape May receives. (All of which is deserved, of course.)

Now comes some recognition for another New Jersey town with Cape May in its name: Cape May Court House!

Big Props for Cape May Court House

The town of Cape May Court House has been named one of the most underrated towns in New Jersey.

Here! Here! We agree!

Editors at WorldAtlas.com have bestowed the honor on "Court House", adding the town to a list that includes Mount Holly, Red Bank, Frenchtown, Haddonfield, Lambertville, Cranbury, and Highlands.

What is Cape May Court House all about?

Here's what they said about Cape May Court House:

"You will find a mix of locally owned shops, antique stores, and dining options that highlight regional flavors, namely fresh seafood caught nearby. Cape May Court House also has a strong focus on supporting local agriculture. Nearby farms and vineyards provide fresh produce, and seasonal farmers’ markets offer visitors a chance to sample local goods."

Of course, Cape May Court House is home to the Cape May Zoo, a free-admission zoo with over 500 animals. (If you're nice, you'll donate to the zoo when you arrive.)

The World Atlas editors also mentioned the ornate Country Courthouse, Jessie Creek Winery, and more.

Congratulations, Cape May Court House, we see you shining!

SOURCE: World Atlas

