Big Changes to Once Forgotten Rio Grande, NJ Shopping Center

A new entertainment complex is coming to Rio Grande in Cape May County. The site, known as Cape Square Entertainment Center, is set to open by Memorial Day, and will include a movie theater, bowling alley, a high-end virtual golf simulator, as well as a restaurant.

This won't be your typical bowling alley either. We're talking high end stuff here. YouTube videos show a very classy looking environment, complete with fancy lights, and private party rooms. There will be a nice bar and outdoor beer garden as well.

In what I think is a brilliant idea, several of the theaters will be available for private events. Imagine renting out one of the theaters and watching a major sporting event on the big screen with a room full of friends.

This is the site that was once occupied by a K-Mart. At one time, K-Mart was one of the country's biggest retailers with over 3,000 locations. However, as times changed and consumer habits shifted away from outlets like K-Mart, the store was marked for extinction by its parent company in 2017.

Cape May County used space in this center to house its Human Services Department. It also housed the US Veterans Affairs, as well as several county and state offices and several smaller businesses.

The 15-acre property was acquired by Cape May County at a bankruptcy auction for 5.75 million dollars in 2018. By purchasing this property, the county expects to see significant savings on what they had been paying to house the Human Services Department.

