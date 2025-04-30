We haven't seen the last of Big Lots! Well, PA hasn't, anyway.

Remember when you thought you'd never get to shop at Big Lots ever again? That was a huge bummer for SO many people. Believe it or not, I have quite a few friends that furnished their first homes exclusively at Big Lots. Those cheap prices are a huge blessing when you're just starting out. Turns out, it really wasn't goodbye, after all.

Big Lots is making a comeback in Pennsylvania this year. While it's unfortunate that none will be reopening here in Jersey, depending on where you live, you may be just a short drive away from the action.

Thirteen Big Lots locations are set to reopen in May thanks to the new owners.

Big Lots Is Back

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in September, it seemed like the end of an era. Thanks to new parent company Variety Wholesalers, Big Lots is getting another chance at life. They plan to resurrect 132 store this year, including 13 of them in PA.

Big Lots Reopening In PA

The reopening is set to kick off May 1, with additional locations opening up a few weeks later. Shoppers can expect a whole new experience that sounds a bit like Hobby Lobby, Gabe's, and Home Goods all wrapped into one store. While the experience might have gotten an upgrade, the prices did NOT increase. Sounds great to me.

Expect a fresh layout, new products, and the same great deals from Big Lots you've come to know and love over the years. The 13 locations are scattered all across Pennsylvania and will be open in time for summer.

