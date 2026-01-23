This summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest Lineup just got longer, with four more acts added to the June 4-day festival on the Wildwood Beach.

The sixth annual Barefoot event takes place June 18-21, 2026 in Wildwood. Tickets are on sale right here.

Barefoot Adds Colt Ford, Chris Lane, and Ashley Cooke to the Country Lineup

Three country acts have been added to the Barefoot stages for this summer's event: Colt Ford, Chris Lane, and Ashley Cooke.

Colt Ford has always been a great entertainer - but he's a proven songwriter, too, having written hits such as "Dirt Road Anthem" (sung by Jason Aldean), "Country Must Be Country Wide" (Brantley Gilbert), and "Mind on You (George Birge.)

Like Colt Ford, Chris Lane has played Barefoot in the past. His hits have included, "Fix", "I Don't Know About You", and "Big Big Plans."

Ashley Cooke's biggest song to date is "Your Place." He current single is rising up the charts. It's called, "The Hell You Are."

The headliners for this year's Barefoot Country Music Fest will be Post Malone, Eric Church, Kelsea Ballerini, and Miranda Lambert.

Other artists that have been announced so far include Cole Swindell, Tracy Lawrence, Shaboozey, Chase Rice, Ty Myers, Tucker Wetmore, Chase Matthew, and Dasha.

Pop Rock Band The Fray Added to Barefoot Lineup

Each year, Barefoot's producers seem to throw in a bit of a twist to the lineup - a non-country act.

This year, the band The Fray fits the bill.

The Fray's biggest hits have included "How to Save a Life", "Over My Head (Cable Car)", and "You Found Me."

Tickets for the Barefoot Country Music Fest are now on sale.

