2 big New Jersey Lottery winners at Wawa stores, one for $1.3 million

As we all know, this can be a very expensive time of year, especially with Thanksgiving so close to Christmas and Hanukkah.

Chances are, you spent a pretty penny on the turkey you had last week and now your debit and credit cards will have scorch marks on them as you swipe and swipe and swipe buying holiday gifts.

However, for a small handful of people in the Garden State, the financial stresses of the next few weeks have disappeared because they won rather large sums of money from the New Jersey Lottery.

From November 25th through December 1st, officials say a dozen people won over $20,000 with one person walking away with more than $1.3 million.

And we did the math — after taxes, a $1.3 million lottery win would buy you about 62,000 strands of twinkle lights... your neighbors are going to love it!

