These Are the Biggest and Smallest Cities in Atlantic County

What are the biggest and smallest cities in Atlantic City, New Jersey?

If you thought Atlantic City is the city with the most population, you would be wrong - but, you're close.

(For this article we're just lumping townships in as cities. Don't like it that we're doing that? Write your own article! LOL!)

Egg Harbor Township is the biggest

When it comes to population, Egg Harbor Township is the biggest city in Atlantic County. EHT's population, according to World Population Review, is 47,795.

Atlantic City is next at 38,400, with Galloway Township next at 37,733.

Hamilton Township checks in at #4 with 28,418.

Next on the most-populated list are Pleasantville (20,557), Hammonton (14,753) and Somers Point (10,431).

No other city in the county has over 10,000 people.

Does size matter?

The honor for the smallest city in Atlantic County goes to Port Republic, with 1,105 people.

The next smallest are Estell Manor (1,673), Folsom (1,817), and Weymouth (2,634).

The only cities to see a gain in population over a five-year period were Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, Buena Vista Township, and Folsom. All other municipalities lost population.

The numbers, either up or down, were all less than 1%.

Land ho!

The biggest city, by area, in Atlantic County is Hamilton Township (110 square miles). The smallest is Margate at 1.42 square miles.

The city with the densest population is Ventnor, followed by Pleasantville and Atlantic City. The least dense is Estell Manor.

SOURCE: World Population Review

