Besides losing weight and getting out of debt, one of your New Year's resolutions should be not being the victim of a scam.

These days, scammers are trying to gain your trust in more ways than you can imagine. Whether it's phone calls, emails, social media messages, or text messages, you need to always be on your guard so you aren't the next victim.

Here are five big scams that law enforcement agencies across New Jersey and Pennsylvania are alerting you to.

Medicaid or Medicare scams

Cops are alerting folks about a scam that involves someone posing as a Medicaid or Medicare worker.

Under the guise of attempting to confirm your information via calls or emails, scammers will attempt to verify your name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, and more. They may pretend to have the wrong information so you can correct it, therefore, giving them all of your legitimate information.

If you receive such a call, hang up, and you can contact Medicaid or Medicare directly to verify your information and report the scam.

Brushing scams

Police departments across the region are warning people of a "brushing" scam that involves receiving an unexpected package or gift in the mail.

That package will have your address, but not the sender's.

Inside the package, there will be a QR code for you to scan so you can find out who sent the package. Should you scan that QR code, scammers and hackers will be able to access all of the information on your cell phone. That could easily include access to your bank accounts, personal information, photos, and more.

Simply put, if you receive an unexpected package, proceed with extreme caution and don't scan any QR codes.

Fake cops sending you to prison

Authorities are alerting residents about a scam that involves you allegedly going to prison.

At least that's what people pretending to be captains or lieutenants in phony police departments would have you believe — but they don't work in law enforcement.

Atlantic County Sheriff Joe O’Donoghue — who is a real sheriff — says scammers posing as law enforcement officers are calling people and alerting them that there's a federal arrest warrant out with their name on it and they'll be going to jail within 72 hours unless they pay a bond.

As always, never provide any financial information over the phone. If someone claiming to be an officer asks for any type of credit card or bank account number over the phone, it’s a scam, and if there is a warrant out for your arrest, cops will just come and get you.

The jury duty scam

In addition to that scam, you should also remain alert for the "jury duty scam."

That's when you get a call saying you missed an appointment for grand jury service and a warrant or citation has been issued in your name.

Scammers have been going so far as to share some personal information with potential victims, such as previous addresses or phone numbers, in an attempt to sound like a legitimate law enforcement agency; such information can be found relatively easily online.

Once potential victims believe they are talking to real authorities, the scammers then ask for driver's license numbers or passport information.

Romance scams

The FBI says to be particularly careful not to fall for romance scams.

In romance scams, a criminal uses a fake online identity to gain a victim's affection and trust. The scammer then uses the illusion of a romantic or close relationship to manipulate and/or steal from the victim.

Typically, a scammer will work to establish a relationship as quickly as possible, endear himself to the victim, and gain trust. Scammers will often seem genuine, caring, and believable, and may propose marriage, but will likely use any number of excuses to avoid actually meeting in person. At some point, the victim will be asked to give the scammer money, sometimes under the guise of needing cash or gift cards for a medical or personal emergency.

Keep in mind that scammers can easily go through social media accounts and harvest lots of information about you, even on verified platforms like dating websites or apps, which may make the fake relationship seem that much more genuine.

Experts say if someone wants to build a relationship with you, proceed cautiously, do your homework, and never send money or gifts to someone that you've never met.

Protect yourself

If you are contacted by a scammer, you can report the incident to the FBI. For more serious situations, or if you believe you have been a victim, contact your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible.