Top cops issue warning to all E-ZPass users across NJ, PA

Heads-up if you use E-ZPass in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or beyond — don't be the next victim.

Officials say a text messaging scam is going around that instructs customers of tolling agencies, like E-ZPass, to enter personal and/or financial information on a bogus website.

According to a press release from the South Jersey Transportation Authority, which operates the Atlantic City Expressway,

Customers receiving text messages claiming to be sent by 'E-ZPass Toll Services' that directs them to click a link to pay an outstanding toll balance to avoid a late fee should be aware that this message is fraudulent. The toll account information provided in these texts is neither valid nor accurate.

Experts say if you get a suspicious text message, do not click on the link to even look at the website.

Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hamilton Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps Egg Harbor Toll Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway in Hamilton Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

FBI issues E-ZPass alert

Recently, the FBI also released a public service announcement warning everyone about a wave of phony text messages attempting to scam toll road users.

So far, they have received thousands of complaints from at least three states.

What to do

If you receive a text message claiming to be from E-ZPass, do not click on the link. Instead, delete that message immediately.

If you have questions about your account, call E-ZPass customer service or visit their website directly, do not follow any instructions in a random text message.

If you click on a link contained in a text message, officials advise you to immediately contact your financial institution and notify E-ZPass of any erroneous information posted to your account.

Inside Creative House Inside Creative House loading...

You may also report the fake text message to the FBI.

SJTA Executive Director Stephen F. Dougherty said in a press release,

We encourage all E-ZPass customers to remain vigilant during this attempted criminal operation and encourage them to report anything suspicious to the Internet Crime Complaint Center. The saying ‘It’s better to be safe than sorry’ holds very true in this case.