Blake Shelton Says Being a Stepfather to Gwen Stefani’s Boys Is His ‘Most Important Role’

Blake Shelton had absolutely no hesitation about becoming a "stepdad." During an interview at the 2022 Country Radio Seminar in February, the country star called fatherhood "the most important role a man could ever have."

He talked candidly about how his The Voice co-star and now-wife, Gwen Stefani, assumed their relationship wouldn't make it to the next level, because it would mean Blake becoming a step-parent to her three sons, Apollo, Zuma and Kingston.

"My dad, when he married my mom — my mom [already] had a baby, my brother, Richie," Shelton notes. "He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1-year-old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad."

Seeing his own father take on that role firsthand gave Shelton the confidence to do it himself. The country star assured Stefani that he was in it for the long haul, and he was more than ready to build a family together.

"You’ve got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it," Shelton says. "My dad raised me. I could do this."

That plan became a reality when the happy couple wed on July 3, 2021 in a small, intimate ceremony at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. The "God's Country" hitmaker says his new life with Stefani has impacted both the content of his music and longterm career plans.

"What I've been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away," he reveals. "You gotta get some life in there. [By] marrying Gwen, I've married into a family. She's got three boys ... and all of a sudden, you go, there's other stuff."

Even though their marriage has meant big changes for Shelton, he wouldn't change a thing. "Every day, I fall in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen," he spills.