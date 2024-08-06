Blink and You’ll Miss This Unique Looking Wawa

There are some crazy looking Wawa locations in New Jersey - and the rest of the Eastern United States, but we found one Wawa location that might be the most unique of all!

If you're not actively looking for it, you might just pass it by.

Wawa usually doesn't make it hard to find their locations

Whether it's a newer Wawa, with all the gas pumps, or an "old-school" Wawa tucked into a cozy location, Wawa makes sure its locations are easily visible.

The big signs, the colorful logos, the gas prices in neon ---- "Hey, there's another Wawa!"

Even the famous Wawa on the main drag in Wildwood stands out, even though it "tries to blend in."

Unique Wawa located in Virginia

We stumbled across this Wawa in Williamsburg, Virginia, near the university campus of William and Mary.

Actually, we wouldn't have even stumbled across it if we weren't following GPS instructions to get there.

This particular area of Williamsburg takes its history seriously, and many buildings in the area, if not old, have been built to "blend in" with history.

Outside of the building, there is no neon sign, no big splash of color. (This Wawa does not have a gas station.) It's not even on a corner! It's tucked in to the middle of a block, it's arhitecture blending in with nearby buildings.

There's a Wawa sign on the front of the building, but little other signage that shouts "WAWA"!

Inside the Wawa in Williamsburg, Virgina

I'm happy to report, the inside of this Wawa is.... a regular looking Wawa.

Hoagiefest happens in Virginia, too!

