Where the ideal say to spend a leisurely Sunday?

On any given Sunday - especially in the Spring or Summer, The Village of Smithville might be a fine answer!

Historic Smithville has just been singled out as one of the great places in the America to spend Sunday.

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National Recognition for Atlantic County's Historic Smithville Village

If your ideal of a Sunday is a place that keeps it "slow, walk-able, comforting, and quietly full of life", then Smithville might be just for you!

A study by real estate platform Calgary.com surveyed over 3,000 people to determine great places to spend an ideal Sunday. Ideal Sunday places are defined as, "the kinds of places where people linger over coffee, browse independent bookstores, wander farmers markets, sit outside at brunch, or simply stroll streets that still feel personal and lived-in."

If that sounds like Smithville Village, you nailed it!

The study found that Smithville in one of America's Top 100 places to spend a Sunday:

"Smithville Village delivers a slower South Jersey Sunday that feels slightly removed from modern hurry. The lakeside paths, little shops, cafés, old-style buildings, and surrounding woods create a pace that naturally encourages lingering. Even though it attracts visitors, the atmosphere still feels relaxed rather than overdeveloped. Sundays here revolve around strolling, sitting outside, and enjoying a quieter version of New Jersey than most outsiders expect."

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Bravo, Smithville!

Smithville was the only New Jersey location to land in the Top 100.

So, is Historic Smithville your Sunday kind of place?

SOURCE: Calgary.com

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