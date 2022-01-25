The body of missing Egg Harbor Township man Irving Mayren-Guzman was found Tuesday morning in a marsh near Centerfolds strip club, on Delilah Road in Pleasantville, NBC 10 confirmed Tuesday.

The 19-year old was last seen walking away from the club late Saturday night and a manhunt for him had been underway ever since.

Police had been using a helicopter to search the area for the man earlier in the day as they had also done on Monday.

Pleasantville Police Capt. Stacy Schlachter said the body was found in the marshes by either a family friend or volunteer. The police said there was no sign of trauma or foul play. The body is awaiting an autopsy.

Mayren-Guzman's brother, Edwin Lugos said his brother was with several friends when he went to the club early Sunday morning. Only Mayren-Guzman and one of his friends entered. The others stayed in their car.

The group began looking for Mayren-Guzman between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m., calling his phone and asking the club's staff if they saw him. His cellphone was later found inside the club.

