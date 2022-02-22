As many as 1,000 people are expected to march through Pleasantville Wednesday evening in support of Irving Mayren-Guzman as the city considers shutting down a strip club near where his body was found last month.

According to the Pleasantville Police Department, the march is set to start around 5:45 at Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road and end at the Pleasantville Police Department.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the areas of Delilah Road, Franklin Blvd., and North Main Street tomorrow evening.

Family and friends of Mayren-Guzman are expected to attend a hearing presented by Pleasantville City Council members regarding the possible revocation of Centerfold’s mercantile license.

It was on the night of January 22nd when Mayren-Guzman went to Centerfolds Cabaret with his brother and a friend. He disappeared that night and his body was found two days later in a marshy area next to the club. Since then, his family has demanded that the club be closed permanently.

Centerfolds Cabaret in Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Within days of Mayren-Guzman's body being found, 30-year-old Jamaul Timberlake of Atlantic City, and 24-year-old John Hands and 29-year-old Garnell Hands, both of Pleasantville, were charged with second-degree aggravated assault and conspiracy.

Pleasantville Police say the council meeting will be streamed live Wednesday starting at 6:30 PM.

